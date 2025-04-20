Expansion of Odisha's Industrial Security Force to Boost Safety Amid Growing Industrial Activities
A new battalion of Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) has been approved to address the state's increasing industrial activities. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's approval will add 1,040 positions, totaling 2,847 across two battalions. The state plans to recruit 3,000 more security personnel.
In a significant move to enhance industrial safety, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has given the green light for the formation of an additional Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) battalion. This decision, announced on Saturday, comes in response to the burgeoning industrial activities in the state, an official confirmed.
The newly approved battalion will comprise 1,040 positions, adding to the existing OISF which currently has a total of 1,807 posts. The establishment of this second battalion will elevate the combined workforce to 2,847 posts, ensuring better coverage and law enforcement in Odisha's industrial zones.
Chief Minister Majhi, during a recent discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, indicated plans to recruit 3,000 more security personnel. This decision underscores the state's commitment to maintaining law and order in its rapidly expanding industrial hubs, a senior police officer remarked.
