Supreme Court Stresses Decorum as Parliamentarian's Remarks Stir Controversy

The Supreme Court emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made remarks against India's Chief Justice. The comments have sparked controversy in political and legal circles.

In response to these remarks and the recent violence in West Bengal concerning the Waqf Amendment Act, advocate Vishal Tiwari sought amendments to his public interest litigation. His revised plea argued for concrete action against hate speech and instigation.

The BJP formally distanced itself from Dubey's statements, with party president J P Nadda characterizing them as personal views. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court judges underscored the need for respectful discourse, even within allegations, and Tiwari called for a judicial inquiry into the unrest.

