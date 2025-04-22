Supreme Court to Hear Kerala's Plea Against Governor's Bill Delay
The Supreme Court will review Kerala's plea concerning bill approval delays by the governor. A previous judgment in Tamil Nadu outlined guidelines for governors and the President on this matter. The hearing is scheduled for May 6, with differing views from both state and central representatives.
The Supreme Court has decided to hear the Kerala government's plea concerning delays in bill approvals by the state's governor on May 6. This decision comes after senior advocate K K Venugopal highlighted similarities with a previous verdict involving Tamil Nadu.
A bench led by Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi plans to examine guidelines established by a ruling on a similar case. This ruling, delivered by a bench headed by Justice J B Pardiwala, set timelines for the assent of bills by governors and the President, a key issue in Kerala's petition.
Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and the office of the Kerala governor, argued that certain aspects differ from the Tamil Nadu case. Notices have been issued to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the governor's secretaries following Kerala's allegations against the former Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.
