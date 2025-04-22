Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP Over Alleged Political Vendetta in National Herald Case

Congress MP Manish Tewari accuses BJP of political vendetta after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. He claims the money laundering allegations are baseless and an attempt to malign the Congress party's image.

In a press conference at Punjab Congress headquarters, Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari criticized the BJP-led central government over a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Tewari labeled the move as political vendetta aimed at tarnishing the Congress party's reputation.

The chargesheet, part of the ongoing National Herald case, accuses the Gandhis of allegedly laundering Rs 988 crore. Tewari claims the allegations are unfounded, arguing that no assets or funds have been misappropriated. He further condemned the perceived strategy to defame Congress leaders and the poorly timed filing, which coincided with an AICC session.

Former Union minister P. Chidambaram also joined the chorus, alleging vendetta politics by the ED under BJP influence. The agency claims Congress leaders engaged in a 'criminal conspiracy' to take control of Associated Journals Limited's properties by transferring shares to Young Indian, a company held by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, for far below market value.

