Left Menu

Zelenskiy Cuts South Africa Trip Short Amid Kyiv Missile Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to urgently return to Kyiv following a devastating Russian missile attack. While he strengthens international relations in South Africa, Kyiv endures its largest attack this year, resulting in significant casualties. Zelenskiy's prompt return emphasizes the ongoing crisis in Ukraine amidst the invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:14 IST
Zelenskiy Cuts South Africa Trip Short Amid Kyiv Missile Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy abruptly ended a trip to South Africa to return to Kyiv after an overnight Russian missile barrage targeted the Ukrainian capital.

While bolstering international alliances in South Africa, Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency by stating that Ukraine's Foreign Minister would continue diplomatic meetings to update South African leaders on Ukraine's tense situation.

The assault on Kyiv resulted in at least eight deaths and more than 70 injuries, marking the most significant attack on the city this year amid ongoing conflict and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025