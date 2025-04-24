Zelenskiy Cuts South Africa Trip Short Amid Kyiv Missile Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy abruptly ended a trip to South Africa to return to Kyiv after an overnight Russian missile barrage targeted the Ukrainian capital.

While bolstering international alliances in South Africa, Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency by stating that Ukraine's Foreign Minister would continue diplomatic meetings to update South African leaders on Ukraine's tense situation.

The assault on Kyiv resulted in at least eight deaths and more than 70 injuries, marking the most significant attack on the city this year amid ongoing conflict and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)