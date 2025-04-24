Zelenskiy Cuts South Africa Trip Short Amid Kyiv Missile Attack
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to urgently return to Kyiv following a devastating Russian missile attack. While he strengthens international relations in South Africa, Kyiv endures its largest attack this year, resulting in significant casualties. Zelenskiy's prompt return emphasizes the ongoing crisis in Ukraine amidst the invasion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:14 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy abruptly ended a trip to South Africa to return to Kyiv after an overnight Russian missile barrage targeted the Ukrainian capital.
While bolstering international alliances in South Africa, Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency by stating that Ukraine's Foreign Minister would continue diplomatic meetings to update South African leaders on Ukraine's tense situation.
The assault on Kyiv resulted in at least eight deaths and more than 70 injuries, marking the most significant attack on the city this year amid ongoing conflict and geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Kyiv
- missile
- attack
- Russia
- invasion
- South Africa
- diplomacy
- casualties
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Overnight Drone Assault Disrupts Russian South
Unrest in Imphal: Protesters Demand Justice for Attack on Orphanage
Dynastic Coaching: Safina and Safin Guide Russia's Rising Tennis Stars
Russia Extends Invitation to PM Modi for Victory Day Parade
Intruder Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Chargesheet Filed