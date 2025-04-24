Delhi Court Rejects Plea of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana to Contact Family

A Delhi court has turned down the request of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to communicate with his family.

The National Investigation Agency opposed the plea, contending that allowing Rana to talk to his family could lead to the disclosure of sensitive information.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, is implicated in a conspiracy with David Headley and other accused individuals, all connected to the 2008 attacks in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)