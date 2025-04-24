Assam MLA Arrested on Sedition Charges for Defending Pakistan

Aminul Islam, the opposition MLA from Assam's AIUDF, was arrested on Thursday on sedition charges. The arrest came after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Islam allegedly defended Pakistan regarding the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a press conference, Sarma stated the decision was made following the release of a video where Islam purportedly defended Pakistan's role in the attack. Consequently, the police, acting on Sarma's instructions, arrested the MLA, confirmed by the state's DGP.

The arrest follows a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, on Tuesday. Sarma emphasized that the case will be taken to its logical conclusion as legal proceedings unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)