Heartfelt Farewell for Karnataka's Terror Victims Amidst Emotional Slogans

Two terror victims from Karnataka, Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bhushan, were cremated with police honours amidst a charged atmosphere where anti-Pakistan slogans were raised. The victims were among 26 killed after their religious identities were confirmed by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. Families and officials mourned deeply during the ceremonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:29 IST
A poignant farewell unfolded as two terror victims from Karnataka, Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bhushan, were laid to rest on Thursday. The atmosphere was charged with anti-Pakistan slogans, symbolizing the anger and grief felt by those gathered.

Manjunath, cremated in Shivamogga, and Bhushan, whose last rites were conducted in Bengaluru, were honoured with police tributes. Government officials, political figures, and citizens from diverse backgrounds came together to mourn the brutal loss of life.

Grief-stricken families were joined by a community calling for justice, with Manjunath's wife, Pallavi, advocating for severe punishment for the April 22 perpetrators, emphasizing a need for deterrence against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

