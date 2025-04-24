Heartfelt Farewell for Karnataka's Terror Victims Amidst Emotional Slogans

A poignant farewell unfolded as two terror victims from Karnataka, Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bhushan, were laid to rest on Thursday. The atmosphere was charged with anti-Pakistan slogans, symbolizing the anger and grief felt by those gathered.

Manjunath, cremated in Shivamogga, and Bhushan, whose last rites were conducted in Bengaluru, were honoured with police tributes. Government officials, political figures, and citizens from diverse backgrounds came together to mourn the brutal loss of life.

Grief-stricken families were joined by a community calling for justice, with Manjunath's wife, Pallavi, advocating for severe punishment for the April 22 perpetrators, emphasizing a need for deterrence against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)