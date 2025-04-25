Bhopal College Scandal: A Dark Web of Deceit and Blackmail
Three college girls in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, were allegedly raped and blackmailed by men who concealed their identities. Police have arrested two suspects and are pursuing a third. An SIT is investigating the case, which involves manipulation, deceit, and potential expansion of both victim and perpetrator numbers.
In a shocking revelation, three female students from a private college in Bhopal were reportedly subjected to rape and blackmail by individuals who hid their true identities, as per a police statement on Friday.
The authorities have apprehended two suspects and initiated a special investigation team (SIT) to delve into the disturbing case, Bhopal Police Commissioner HC Mishra confirmed in a press briefing.
An intense manhunt is underway for a third suspect, and the investigation may uncover a larger web of victims and perpetrators as it unfolds, the police noted.
