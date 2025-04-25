Bhopal College Scandal: A Dark Web of Deceit and Blackmail

In a shocking revelation, three female students from a private college in Bhopal were reportedly subjected to rape and blackmail by individuals who hid their true identities, as per a police statement on Friday.

The authorities have apprehended two suspects and initiated a special investigation team (SIT) to delve into the disturbing case, Bhopal Police Commissioner HC Mishra confirmed in a press briefing.

An intense manhunt is underway for a third suspect, and the investigation may uncover a larger web of victims and perpetrators as it unfolds, the police noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)