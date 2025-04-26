Left Menu

Historic Vatican Meeting: Trump and Zelenskiy Seek Peace Amidst Tensions

In a critical meeting at the Vatican, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Despite past tensions, the leaders worked closely to explore potential historic peace, while discrepancies remain over Crimea and sanctions on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:33 IST
Historic Vatican Meeting: Trump and Zelenskiy Seek Peace Amidst Tensions

In a landmark meeting at the Vatican's St Peter's Basilica, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in crucial talks aiming to revive peace efforts amidst the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. The leaders, seated without advisers, discussed essential topics for 15 minutes, marking their first interaction since February's Oval Office encounter.

Despite past tensions and disagreements over diplomatic approaches, both leaders acknowledged the potential historic significance of their dialogue if it leads to peace. Discussions continued without aides, focusing on a complete ceasefire and long-lasting peace to prevent future conflicts, though differences remain on Crimea's status and the speed of sanction relief for Russia.

After the meeting, Trump attended Pope Francis's funeral, reflecting global calls for peace. However, questions linger over the viability of a proposed second meeting between the leaders, as Trump departed Rome. The complexities of international diplomacy persist, as both sides navigate challenges in achieving a mutually agreeable resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025