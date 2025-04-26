Historic Vatican Meeting: Trump and Zelenskiy Seek Peace Amidst Tensions

In a landmark meeting at the Vatican's St Peter's Basilica, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in crucial talks aiming to revive peace efforts amidst the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. The leaders, seated without advisers, discussed essential topics for 15 minutes, marking their first interaction since February's Oval Office encounter.

Despite past tensions and disagreements over diplomatic approaches, both leaders acknowledged the potential historic significance of their dialogue if it leads to peace. Discussions continued without aides, focusing on a complete ceasefire and long-lasting peace to prevent future conflicts, though differences remain on Crimea's status and the speed of sanction relief for Russia.

After the meeting, Trump attended Pope Francis's funeral, reflecting global calls for peace. However, questions linger over the viability of a proposed second meeting between the leaders, as Trump departed Rome. The complexities of international diplomacy persist, as both sides navigate challenges in achieving a mutually agreeable resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)