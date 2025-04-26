Gold Smuggling Scandal: Kannnada Actress Ranya Rao Faces Legal Heat

Kannada actress Ranya Rao has been accused under the stringent COFEPOSA Act for her alleged role in a gold smuggling case. She was arrested along with two others, facing charges that prevent bail for a year.

Authorities arrested Rao on March 3, linking her to the smuggling of 14.2 kilograms of gold estimated at Rs 12.56 crore. Investigations reveal her alleged involvement in hawala operations and connections with accomplices Tarun Raju and Sahil Sakaria Jain.

A special team is probing the potential involvement of her stepfather, police officer Ramchandra Rao. Joint investigations by the DRI, ED, and CBI continue to uncover the depth of the smuggling ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)