Gold Smuggling Scandal: Kannnada Actress Ranya Rao Faces Legal Heat

Kannada film actress Ranya Rao has been implicated under the COFEPOSA Act for her alleged involvement in a gold smuggling operation. Arrested alongside two accomplices, investigations indicate potential high-profile connections, while a special team probes any involvement by her stepfather, police officer Ramchandra Rao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:09 IST
Kannada actress Ranya Rao has been accused under the stringent COFEPOSA Act for her alleged role in a gold smuggling case. She was arrested along with two others, facing charges that prevent bail for a year.

Authorities arrested Rao on March 3, linking her to the smuggling of 14.2 kilograms of gold estimated at Rs 12.56 crore. Investigations reveal her alleged involvement in hawala operations and connections with accomplices Tarun Raju and Sahil Sakaria Jain.

A special team is probing the potential involvement of her stepfather, police officer Ramchandra Rao. Joint investigations by the DRI, ED, and CBI continue to uncover the depth of the smuggling ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

