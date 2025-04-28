Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Telugu Language Mandate for Civil Judges in Telangana

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition challenging a rule mandating proficiency in the Telugu language to qualify for civil judge positions in Telangana. The court maintained that this rule was within the employer's discretion.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih informed the petitioner's counsel that the requirement simply specified the need for proficiency in Telugu. Despite the petitioner's arguments for including Urdu as an option, the bench dismissed the plea.

The Telangana High Court had previously upheld the rule, stating it was part of the policy decision for judicial administration betterment. The court found no grounds for claims of arbitrariness or inconsistency with Article 14 of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)