Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Telugu Language Mandate for Civil Judges in Telangana

The Supreme Court rejected a petition challenging a rule requiring proficiency in Telugu for civil judge posts in Telangana. The petitioner argued for an Urdu option, citing its status as the state's second official language. The court upheld the rules, citing limited scope for judicial review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:59 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Telugu Language Mandate for Civil Judges in Telangana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition challenging a rule mandating proficiency in the Telugu language to qualify for civil judge positions in Telangana. The court maintained that this rule was within the employer's discretion.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih informed the petitioner's counsel that the requirement simply specified the need for proficiency in Telugu. Despite the petitioner's arguments for including Urdu as an option, the bench dismissed the plea.

The Telangana High Court had previously upheld the rule, stating it was part of the policy decision for judicial administration betterment. The court found no grounds for claims of arbitrariness or inconsistency with Article 14 of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025