Teacher and Student Journey Across Four States Sparks Investigation
A 23-year-old teacher from Surat allegedly kidnapped her 11-year-old student for a cross-state journey. They were apprehended near the Rajasthan border. The incident was triggered by familial scoldings, and authorities are probing the nature of their relationship and verifying the boy's age.
- Country:
- India
In a gripping tale crossing four states, a 23-year-old teacher from Surat is under investigation for allegedly kidnapping her 11-year-old student. The duo embarked on an extensive journey before police intervened near the Rajasthan border. The incident has caught the attention of law enforcement, as they try to unravel the relationship between the two.
Preliminary inquiries suggest both the teacher and her student, who attended private tuition at her residence, left due to familial scoldings. Police officials, led by DCP Bhagirath Gadhvi, tracked them down using CCTV footage and technical surveillance, highlighting the intriguing circumstances surrounding their escapade.
While the student claims escaping scolding over academics was his reason for leaving, the teacher cites professional stress as her motivation. Authorities are also ensuring the student's age is accurate, as suspicion arises that he might be older than initially thought. The case continues to unfold as investigators delve deeper into the relationship and potential legal implications.
