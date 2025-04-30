Syria Opposes Foreign Interference Amid Tensions

The Syrian government has firmly stated its opposition to any form of foreign intervention, responding to recent developments in its tense relations with Israel. The declaration comes in the wake of an Israeli strike that was reportedly aimed at 'extremists' accused of attacking members of Syria's Druze community.

Although the Syrian foreign ministry's statement avoided naming Israel directly, it addressed concerns over aggression from outlawed groups within the country's borders. The ministry emphasized the illegitimacy of these groups that are believed to have instigated violence locally.

This stance by the Syrian government underscores persistent regional tensions and the complexities of external influence amid ongoing instability. Meanwhile, Israel has maintained that its actions were defensive measures in response to specific threats against Druze citizens.

