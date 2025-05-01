Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute: Tensions Rise Amidst AAP and BJP Allegations

Amidst growing tensions in the region, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema firmly stated that the AAP government would not permit further water release to Haryana. This declaration comes following the decision by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, sparking protest from the Punjab government.

Cheema accused the BJP-led central government of orchestrating a conspiracy against Punjab, highlighting that Haryana and Rajasthan have already exceeded their water allotments. He declared Punjab's resolve to withhold additional water releases, noting the state's diminishing water resources and the overextraction leading 115 out of 153 blocks into the 'dark zone'.

In response to the growing dispute, security measures at key dams have been intensified. The Punjab Police, including DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, are actively monitoring the situation to ensure the protection of these critical infrastructures while political leaders accuse counterparts of jeopardizing Punjab's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)