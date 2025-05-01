Left Menu

Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute: Tensions Rise Amidst AAP and BJP Allegations

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticized the central and Haryana governments over a water release to Haryana, claiming it surpasses allocated shares. Security at Punjab's dams has been tightened following the Bhakra Beas Management Board's decision, amid accusations of a conspiracy against Punjab's water rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:15 IST
Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute: Tensions Rise Amidst AAP and BJP Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst growing tensions in the region, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema firmly stated that the AAP government would not permit further water release to Haryana. This declaration comes following the decision by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana, sparking protest from the Punjab government.

Cheema accused the BJP-led central government of orchestrating a conspiracy against Punjab, highlighting that Haryana and Rajasthan have already exceeded their water allotments. He declared Punjab's resolve to withhold additional water releases, noting the state's diminishing water resources and the overextraction leading 115 out of 153 blocks into the 'dark zone'.

In response to the growing dispute, security measures at key dams have been intensified. The Punjab Police, including DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, are actively monitoring the situation to ensure the protection of these critical infrastructures while political leaders accuse counterparts of jeopardizing Punjab's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025