Chhattisgarh's Peaceful Resettlement: Homes for Former Naxalites

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai disbursed Rs 10 crore under PMAY-Rural for housing to 2,500 surrendered Naxalites and Naxal violence victims. Each beneficiary receives Rs 40,000 for home construction. CM Sai highlighted the Central government's approval for 15,000 homes spurred by a state government's special request.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has initiated a crucial step towards rehabilitation by distributing Rs 10 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Rural) scheme. This fund serves as the first instalment toward housing for 2,500 individuals, including those who have surrendered as Maoists, as well as families impacted by Naxal violence.

The initiative witnesses Rs 40,000 allocated per person, aimed at facilitating the construction of new homes. Beneficiaries hail from various districts, notably Sukma, Bijapur, and Narayanpur, with substantial numbers also from Bastar, Dantewada, Kondagaon, and Kanker.

CM Sai announced that 15,000 houses were granted special approval by the Central government at the Chhattisgarh government's behest, accommodating those who fell outside the conventional criteria of the PMAY scheme. The virtual event was also attended by Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, showcasing a unified front in rural development efforts.

