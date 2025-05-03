Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee to Visit Violence-Hit Murshidabad: A Renewed Focus on Peace and Governance

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee plans to visit Murshidabad, a district affected by violence, responding to criticism over her delay. Her itinerary includes meetings with local leaders and visits to affected areas. The violence, linked to protests against the Waqf Act, resulted in three fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:59 IST
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit Murshidabad, which has faced recent violence, according to TMC MLA Manirul Islam. Her visit, aimed at addressing the unrest, includes a planned tour of violence-hit Shamserganj and Dhulian on Tuesday.

Banerjee will arrive in Baharampur on Monday and will spend the night at the circuit house before heading to the districts by road. An administrative meeting at Chhapghati Maidan in Suti is also on the agenda, ensuring a comprehensive approach to the situation.

The Chief Minister's visit comes in response to criticism from the opposition for not addressing the issues earlier, as violence erupted over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, claiming three lives on April 11. Despite earlier statements of visiting in May, Banerjee now emphasizes the importance of restoring peace and organizational stability.

Latest News

