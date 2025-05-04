Mystery Surrounds Youth's Death in Kashmir Amid Alleged Foul Play
The recovery of Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray's body from a stream in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has sparked allegations of foul play, with claims he was detained by security forces post-Pahalgam terror attack. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti calls for an impartial probe as police begin investigation.
The body of a young man, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, was discovered in a stream in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. Local residents and officials are raising allegations of foul play, claiming Magray had been picked up by security forces following the Pahalgam terror attack.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed serious concerns over the incident, emphasizing allegations of misconduct. In a social media post, she stated that the recovery of Magray's body in such circumstances points to potential wrongdoing.
The police have launched an inquiry to determine the cause of death, amid Mufti's calls for a thorough and impartial investigation. She further highlighted the impact of recent terror activities on communal harmony and urged restraint in arbitrary actions.
