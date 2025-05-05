Tension Escalates: Ukrainian Forces Breach Kursk Border
Ukrainian forces launched an attack on Russia's Kursk region, reportedly using missiles and armored vehicles to breach the border and minefields. This follows last month's claim by a Russian general that Ukrainian troops were expelled from Kursk, with Russia establishing a buffer zone in Sumy.
The conflict between Ukraine and Russia intensified as Ukrainian forces made a bold advancement into Russia’s Kursk region. According to reports from Russian military bloggers, the offensive involved missile attacks and the use of specialized vehicles to navigate across minefields near the border.
In a swift and coordinated maneuver, Ukrainian forces allegedly demolished bridges and conducted an armored assault at dawn, according to the 'RVvoenkor' war blogger. They noted that vehicle-supported troops were actively clearing pathways through the minefields, indicating a fierce battle unfolding at the border.
Several other Russian sources, including the 'archangel of special forces' and TV correspondent Alexander Sladkov, corroborated the attack, although official statements from both Russia and Ukraine were absent. The bloggers circulated maps depicting Ukrainian efforts to penetrate the border in multiple locations.
