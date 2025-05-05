Tragic Night: Elderly Couple Perishes in House Fire

An elderly couple tragically died in a house fire in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district. This unfortunate incident came to light when neighbors noticed smoke emanating from the house on Monday morning, according to police reports.

M Mahavir Singh, 80, and his wife Omi Devi, 75, were in the upper room of their Kunjeta village home when the fire broke out late Sunday night. Circle Officer Anjani Kumar indicated that preliminary investigations point to a matchstick used to light a beedi as the probable cause, igniting the bedding.

Due to their physical disabilities, the couple could not escape in time and succumbed to their injuries. The authorities have sent the charred bodies for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)