Left Menu

Tragic Night: Elderly Couple Perishes in House Fire

An elderly couple in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district tragically died in a house fire. Neighbors discovered the blaze on Monday morning. Preliminary reports suggest a matchstick igniting a beedi caused the fire. Due to their disabilities, the couple was unable to escape the flames in time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:34 IST
Tragic Night: Elderly Couple Perishes in House Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple tragically died in a house fire in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district. This unfortunate incident came to light when neighbors noticed smoke emanating from the house on Monday morning, according to police reports.

M Mahavir Singh, 80, and his wife Omi Devi, 75, were in the upper room of their Kunjeta village home when the fire broke out late Sunday night. Circle Officer Anjani Kumar indicated that preliminary investigations point to a matchstick used to light a beedi as the probable cause, igniting the bedding.

Due to their physical disabilities, the couple could not escape in time and succumbed to their injuries. The authorities have sent the charred bodies for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025