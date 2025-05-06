Tragic Incident at Village Wedding: Young Girl Allegedly Raped

A devastating incident unfolded at a village wedding as a six-year-old girl was reportedly raped by an unidentified suspect, police revealed on Tuesday.

The young girl was attending the nuptial ceremony with her family on Monday evening when she mysteriously disappeared from the event.

She was eventually discovered in a nearby field, as reported by Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi. Currently hospitalized, authorities are diligently working to determine the identity of the offender.

(With inputs from agencies.)