Tragic Incident at Village Wedding: Young Girl Allegedly Raped

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unknown assailant while attending a wedding in a village. The child went missing during the event and was later found in a field. She has been hospitalized as police continue their investigation to identify the perpetrator.

Shahjahanpur | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:43 IST
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded at a village wedding as a six-year-old girl was reportedly raped by an unidentified suspect, police revealed on Tuesday.

The young girl was attending the nuptial ceremony with her family on Monday evening when she mysteriously disappeared from the event.

She was eventually discovered in a nearby field, as reported by Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi. Currently hospitalized, authorities are diligently working to determine the identity of the offender.

