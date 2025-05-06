Tragic Incident at Village Wedding: Young Girl Allegedly Raped
A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unknown assailant while attending a wedding in a village. The child went missing during the event and was later found in a field. She has been hospitalized as police continue their investigation to identify the perpetrator.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating incident unfolded at a village wedding as a six-year-old girl was reportedly raped by an unidentified suspect, police revealed on Tuesday.
The young girl was attending the nuptial ceremony with her family on Monday evening when she mysteriously disappeared from the event.
She was eventually discovered in a nearby field, as reported by Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi. Currently hospitalized, authorities are diligently working to determine the identity of the offender.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC directs former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to appear before Delhi Police on May 2 in cheating case.
Dramatic Arrest: Police Capture Cattle Slaughter Suspects in Uttar Pradesh
Court Extends Investigation Stay Against Law Minister Kapil Mishra in Delhi Riots Case
Mysterious Death of Former Karnataka DGP: Investigation Underway
India's Got Latent remarks row in SC: Assam police says statement of 1 co-accused to be recorded, Maha cops say probe complete.