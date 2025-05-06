Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Safety with Statewide Civil Defence Drills

Madhya Pradesh will conduct civil defence mock drills across five districts, including Bhopal and Indore, instructing local authorities to participate per guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The drills aim to enhance safety and security in light of national and international threats, including recent tensions with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:54 IST
Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Safety with Statewide Civil Defence Drills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is set to conduct civil defence mock drills on Wednesday in five key districts, following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs. These districts include major cities such as Bhopal and Indore.

The announcement was made by State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who assured that detailed instructions are being provided to district leaders to ensure the drills are executed seamlessly.

This initiative comes as a response to growing security concerns both nationally and internationally. The drills will cover essential preparedness activities, including danger warnings and evacuations, reflecting the state's readiness amidst tensions with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025