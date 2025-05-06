Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Safety with Statewide Civil Defence Drills

Madhya Pradesh is set to conduct civil defence mock drills on Wednesday in five key districts, following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs. These districts include major cities such as Bhopal and Indore.

The announcement was made by State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who assured that detailed instructions are being provided to district leaders to ensure the drills are executed seamlessly.

This initiative comes as a response to growing security concerns both nationally and internationally. The drills will cover essential preparedness activities, including danger warnings and evacuations, reflecting the state's readiness amidst tensions with Pakistan.

