Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Safety with Statewide Civil Defence Drills
Madhya Pradesh will conduct civil defence mock drills across five districts, including Bhopal and Indore, instructing local authorities to participate per guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The drills aim to enhance safety and security in light of national and international threats, including recent tensions with Pakistan.
Madhya Pradesh is set to conduct civil defence mock drills on Wednesday in five key districts, following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs. These districts include major cities such as Bhopal and Indore.
The announcement was made by State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who assured that detailed instructions are being provided to district leaders to ensure the drills are executed seamlessly.
This initiative comes as a response to growing security concerns both nationally and internationally. The drills will cover essential preparedness activities, including danger warnings and evacuations, reflecting the state's readiness amidst tensions with Pakistan.
