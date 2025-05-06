Supreme Court Greenlights Trump’s Military Ban on Transgender Personnel

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision allows the Trump administration's ban on transgender military personnel to proceed, signaling a significant policy shift. The ruling could lead to the discharge of thousands and further ignites the cultural debate over transgender rights.

In a decision reflecting the court's conservative majority, three liberal justices publicly dissented, arguing that the policy violates the Fifth Amendment's guarantee of equal protection. The case, brought forth by affected military members and advocacy groups, was initially blocked by Seattle Judge Benjamin Settle.

Trump's executive order undoes a prior policy permitting open transgender service. The government argues the decision respects military judgment, while critics say it unfairly targets transgender individuals. As legal battles continue, this ruling underscores the ongoing clash over gender identity in America's legal and cultural landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)