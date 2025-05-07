Medical Scam: Doctors Arrested for Examination Fraud in Delhi

In a shocking turn of events, two doctors based in Delhi find themselves behind bars alongside an associate for allegedly cheating a colleague out of Rs 26.57 lakh. The victim, Ravi Kumar, had sought their help to clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), a crucial step for medical graduates from abroad wishing to practice in India.

Kumar, who completed his MBBS from the International Higher School of Medicine in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, returned to India in 2019. To practice medicine, he needed to pass the FMGE, which he failed despite the promises of help in exchange for money made by Dr. Abhishek Rajput and his associate, Dr. Siddhant.

After a failed attempt and the receipt of a fake passing certificate, Kumar's demands for a refund were met with threats, prompting him to take legal action. Consequently, a first information report (FIR) was filed at the Sector 14 Police Station, leading to the arrest of the accused on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)