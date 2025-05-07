Left Menu

Justice Served: India Strikes Back After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Lt Vinay Narwal's mother praises India for retaliating against the Pahalgam attack that killed her son. Indian forces targeted terror bases in Pakistan in response. Her family and the nation support the government's actions, hoping for no recurrence of such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:24 IST
Justice Served: India Strikes Back After Pahalgam Terror Attack
  • India

The mother of Pahalgam terror victim, Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal, expressed her commendation for India's decisive retaliation against the April 22 attack. Speaking to reporters, Asha Narwal emphasized her family's solidarity with the government.

On early Wednesday, Indian armed forces executed a series of strategic missile strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, hitting nine targets, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack.

Asha Narwal, addressing media in Karnal, stated, "It is commendable that Prime Minister Modi has avenged the attack. We stand with the government, and I urge the Army to ensure such acts are prevented in the future to honor the martyrs like my son."

(With inputs from agencies.)

