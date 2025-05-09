Tragic Incident: Man Found Dead in Police Station

A tragic incident unfolded at the Adityapur police station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district when Anil Mahato, a 50-year-old cosmetic shop owner, was found hanging in a room. The police had summoned him for questioning regarding a case involving a minor girl.

Mahato was accused by the girl's stepmother of inciting the minor against her. During a preliminary investigation on Friday, the police discovered objectionable chats between Mahato and the girl. Before further investigation could be conducted, Mahato allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a torn blanket.

A thorough investigation has been ordered by Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kuman Lunayat, with an in-camera autopsy to be conducted in the presence of a magistrate, as confirmed by DIG (Kolhan) Manoj Ratan Chothe.

(With inputs from agencies.)