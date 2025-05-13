Gujarat Government Eases Leave Restrictions Amid India-Pakistan Peace Efforts

In a significant development, the Gujarat government has eased restrictions on state employee leaves after recent diplomatic movements between India and Pakistan to de-escalate military tensions. This decision marks a shift from the previous stance held in May when all leaves were canceled due to the conflict.

A new notification from the state's General Administration Department allows administrative heads of departments to approve leaves, yet retains the authority to revoke them should emergencies arise. Employees, however, are reminded to remain accessible by phone or email even while on approved leave.

Previously, amid escalating tensions in May, Gujarat had mandated all employees to return to duty, canceling all types of leaves except in unavoidable circumstances. This development underscores the state's adaptability to the shifting geopolitical climate.

