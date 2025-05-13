Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Baby Mauled by Pet Rottweiler

A four-month-old baby girl was tragically mauled to death by a Rottweiler in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, police reported on Tuesday. The horrific incident unfolded in the Hathijan area on Monday night.

The toddler's maternal aunt had taken her to the common garden of their residential society. Meanwhile, a resident, distracted by a phone call, led her pet Rottweiler to the same area. The dog suddenly turned aggressive, escaping its owner's grip to attack the infant and her aunt.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, the baby succumbed to her injuries, while her aunt remains hospitalized. The police have initiated an investigation and are awaiting a post-mortem report before registering an FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)