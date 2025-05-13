Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Baby Mauled by Pet Rottweiler

A four-month-old baby girl was tragically killed by a pet Rottweiler in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The incident occurred when the dog slipped from its owner's control in a residential society garden. An investigation is underway, and an FIR will follow the post-mortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A four-month-old baby girl was tragically mauled to death by a Rottweiler in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, police reported on Tuesday. The horrific incident unfolded in the Hathijan area on Monday night.

The toddler's maternal aunt had taken her to the common garden of their residential society. Meanwhile, a resident, distracted by a phone call, led her pet Rottweiler to the same area. The dog suddenly turned aggressive, escaping its owner's grip to attack the infant and her aunt.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, the baby succumbed to her injuries, while her aunt remains hospitalized. The police have initiated an investigation and are awaiting a post-mortem report before registering an FIR.

