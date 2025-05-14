UK's Diplomatic Role in India-Pakistan Ceasefire Efforts

The UK is ready to facilitate dialogue between India and Pakistan to ensure a ceasefire and combat terrorism, Foreign Secretary David Lammy informed the British Parliament. His remarks came during a House of Commons debate on the volatile Kashmir region.

Lammy emphasized the importance of maintaining diplomatic cooperation, such as the Indus Water Treaty, and hailed commitments from both countries to avoid military escalation. He condemned the 'horrendous terrorism' that saw 26 people killed and expressed the UK's commitment to supporting efforts against terrorist activities.

Shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel highlighted concerns about terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and inquired about Britain's role. Lammy reiterated that the Kashmir issue is bilateral and stressed the need for improved communication and confidence-building measures. The UK is engaging with the international community, including the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, to maintain stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)