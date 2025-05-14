Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Minister Faces Allegations for Remarks

An FIR was lodged against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for allegedly making objectionable comments about Colonel Sofia Qureshi. The case was registered following High Court directives at Manpur police station. The incident has sparked controversy, with Shah offering apologies while expressing respect for Colonel Qureshi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal/Indore | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:59 IST
Controversy Erupts as Minister Faces Allegations for Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been filed against Vijay Shah, a minister in Madhya Pradesh, following accusations of making objectionable remarks about Colonel Sofia Qureshi. The official action comes after instructions from the High Court.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced through a platform named X that the decision to act against Minister Shah was guided by the High Court's directives. Confirmation of the FIR was provided by Superintendent of Police (rural) Hitika Vasal, stating it was registered at the Manpur police station.

The FIR includes charges under sections 152 and 196(1)(B) relating to actions potentially endangering national unity and causing disharmony among communities. Amidst backlash, Shah expressed willingness to apologize repeatedly, acknowledging the respect he holds for Colonel Qureshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025