Controversy Erupts as Minister Faces Allegations for Remarks

An FIR has been filed against Vijay Shah, a minister in Madhya Pradesh, following accusations of making objectionable remarks about Colonel Sofia Qureshi. The official action comes after instructions from the High Court.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced through a platform named X that the decision to act against Minister Shah was guided by the High Court's directives. Confirmation of the FIR was provided by Superintendent of Police (rural) Hitika Vasal, stating it was registered at the Manpur police station.

The FIR includes charges under sections 152 and 196(1)(B) relating to actions potentially endangering national unity and causing disharmony among communities. Amidst backlash, Shah expressed willingness to apologize repeatedly, acknowledging the respect he holds for Colonel Qureshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)