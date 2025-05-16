Ronald Lamola Co-Chairs SA-France Political Dialogue to Deepen Strategic Ties

South Africa’s newly appointed Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has arrived in France to co-chair the Ninth Forum for Political Dialogue with Jean-Noël Barrot, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs. This high-level bilateral engagement represents a significant step forward in strengthening the long-standing strategic partnership between South Africa and France, rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for global peace and sustainable development.

A Platform for Deepening Bilateral Ties

Hosted alternately by both countries, the Forum for Political Dialogue is a key institutional mechanism designed to foster cooperation and understanding at the highest levels of diplomacy. This year’s forum, held in France, offers both nations an invaluable opportunity to review the progress of bilateral initiatives and identify new areas for collaboration.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) stated that the engagement will allow Ministers Lamola and Barrot to "review progress and discuss key issues of mutual interest," with a focus on enhancing the strategic partnership across a spectrum of critical sectors. It is Lamola’s first major diplomatic engagement in his new portfolio, and it sets the tone for a proactive, cooperative foreign policy approach under his leadership.

Trade, Investment, and Economic Cooperation

France remains one of South Africa’s most significant trading partners within the European Union. Bilateral trade between the two countries has shown resilience, even in the face of global economic uncertainties. French investments in South Africa span diverse sectors including energy, infrastructure, automotive manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

The forum seeks to deepen these economic ties, with discussions likely to include strategies for boosting trade volumes, reducing trade barriers, and encouraging reciprocal investment. South Africa, in turn, is looking to leverage French expertise in areas such as industrial innovation and green energy to bolster its own economic growth and job creation efforts.

Focus on Innovation, Education, and Culture

Beyond trade, the partnership between South Africa and France is anchored in strategic cooperation in fields such as education, science and technology, arts and culture, and skills development. Several bilateral agreements have facilitated academic exchange programs, research partnerships, and cultural projects that promote mutual understanding and innovation.

The Ninth Forum is expected to reaffirm commitments in these sectors and possibly launch new joint initiatives, especially in light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the growing importance of digital transformation in education and workforce development.

Collaboration in Global and Regional Governance

One of the critical dimensions of the forum is the exchange of perspectives on pressing global and regional issues. Both nations are staunch advocates of multilateralism and a rules-based international order. Ministers Lamola and Barrot are expected to engage in dialogue on issues ranging from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and instability in parts of Africa, to global climate commitments, migration, and reform of global institutions like the United Nations Security Council.

This engagement reflects a shared vision for inclusive governance, peacebuilding, and international solidarity in addressing cross-border challenges. The forum serves as a demonstration of both countries’ commitment to maintaining constructive diplomacy and acting as responsible global players.

Health, Defence, and Energy Cooperation

The strategic dialogue will also encompass cooperation in health, especially given the recent global health emergencies, and will seek ways to enhance joint preparedness and response mechanisms. Defence and security cooperation, already strong through various agreements and joint training exercises, is also on the agenda, particularly in relation to maritime security and counterterrorism in the Southern African and West African regions.

Energy cooperation—especially in renewable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure—is another priority. France has played a prominent role in supporting South Africa’s Just Energy Transition, and further discussions are expected to take place on the implementation of green financing initiatives and technology transfer.

Reinforcing a Long-Standing Strategic Partnership

As South Africa and France navigate a shifting geopolitical landscape, the Ninth Forum for Political Dialogue reaffirms their deep-rooted bilateral relationship. According to DIRCO, “This dialogue reaffirms the enduring partnership between South Africa and France, rooted in mutual respect and a common vision for advancing peace, sustainable development, and innovation.”

The outcomes of the forum are likely to influence policy directions and bilateral cooperation for years to come. It symbolizes a renewed commitment to dialogue, joint action, and solidarity in facing the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.