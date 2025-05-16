Delhi High Court Upholds Strict Fitness Standards for Paramilitary Recruitment

The Delhi High Court distinguished civil employment from paramilitary recruitment, underscoring the critical need for personnel to maintain optimal physical condition. This requirement, highlighted by a bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul, is deemed essential for operational effectiveness and safety rather than a mere preference.

The court's decision came in light of a case involving an ITBP aspirant whose application was rejected due to medical unfitness, attributed to having one testis. This condition, although not a disqualification in other forces like the Indian Air Force, was non-negotiable under central armed police forces' guidelines.

Emphasizing diverse operational environments, the court stressed that the Indian paramilitary forces face extreme conditions, necessitating impeccable health standards. Consequently, based on the review by medical experts and existing health guidelines, the petitioner's appeal was dismissed, affirming the stringent physical criteria necessary for recruitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)