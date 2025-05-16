US Troop Reduction Talks Stir NATO Dynamics

The United States is set to initiate talks with European allies on reducing U.S. troops stationed in Europe, as confirmed by U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker. Speaking in Estonia, Whitaker emphasized that discussions would occur within the NATO framework after the upcoming summit, with all allies prepared for the dialogue.

Whitaker highlighted a longstanding desire to decrease the U.S. military footprint in Europe, aligning with President Trump's assertive stance that the time for a strategic reduction has arrived. Despite this shift, Whitaker reassured that the process would be orderly, ensuring no security gaps arise for the alliance.

Amidst criticisms of European allies' defense spending, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth underscored a strategic pivot towards other global priorities. Still, Whitaker reassured Europe of sustained U.S. support for NATO, while warning against excluding non-EU defense firms from procurement, which could undermine NATO's operational cohesiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)