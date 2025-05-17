Left Menu

Gujarat MGNREGA Scam: Minister's Son Among Arrested

Gujarat Minister Bachubhai Khabad's son, Balvant Khabad, was arrested, accused in a Rs 71 crore MGNREGA scam. In collusion with government officials, involved agencies presented fake certificates to secure payments. Seven arrests have been made so far, with further investigations ongoing in Dahod district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dahod | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Balvant Khabad, son of Gujarat Minister Bachubhai Khabad, has been detained by Dahod police in connection to a Rs 71 crore MGNREGA scam. The scandal reportedly involves contracted agencies receiving government payments without completing required works.

Alongside Balvant Khabad, former Taluka Development Officer Darshan Patel was also arrested, taking the total number of individuals detained to seven, as confirmed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdishsinh Bhandari.

The investigation reveals that various agencies, allegedly in cooperation with certain officials, forged work completion certificates to extract funds meant for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act projects. These fraudulent practices spanned from 2021 to 2024 across tribal areas in the Dahod district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

