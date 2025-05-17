Gujarat MGNREGA Scam: Minister's Son Among Arrested

Balvant Khabad, son of Gujarat Minister Bachubhai Khabad, has been detained by Dahod police in connection to a Rs 71 crore MGNREGA scam. The scandal reportedly involves contracted agencies receiving government payments without completing required works.

Alongside Balvant Khabad, former Taluka Development Officer Darshan Patel was also arrested, taking the total number of individuals detained to seven, as confirmed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdishsinh Bhandari.

The investigation reveals that various agencies, allegedly in cooperation with certain officials, forged work completion certificates to extract funds meant for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act projects. These fraudulent practices spanned from 2021 to 2024 across tribal areas in the Dahod district.

(With inputs from agencies.)