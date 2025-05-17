Diplomatic Dialogues: Russia and U.S. Foster Renewed Talks

In a vital diplomatic phone call, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov engaged with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Lavrov acknowledged the United States' positive influence in reviving dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting a pivotal role in ongoing international negotiations.

The discussion marks a crucial step in international relations, as Lavrov and Rubio agreed to continue their diplomatic exchanges. This agreement reflects an ongoing commitment to fostering communication channels between two influential nations with vested interests in the Ukraine-Russia dialogue.

The Russian Foreign Ministry shared on its Telegram channel that further contacts are in the pipeline. This development highlights a thaw in relations and sets the stage for potential progress in resolving tensions surrounding Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)