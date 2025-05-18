Vodafone Idea's Battle with Indian Government Reaches Supreme Court

Vodafone Idea, the troubled telecom operator, has escalated its ongoing dispute with the Indian government to the Supreme Court. The company is challenging the government's denial of a request to waive more than $5 billion in interest and penalties related to outstanding dues.

The government's decision was communicated in April, claiming that waiving such dues could risk the company's survival, which is vital for India's telecom sector. Vodafone Idea, a joint venture involving UK's Vodafone Group and India's Aditya Birla Group, argues in its plea that public interest should direct the government's actions.

Financial turmoil continues to grip Vodafone Idea, which is grappling with nearly $25 billion in net debt and struggling under the weight of a 2019 Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue. The case is expected to be heard soon, bringing attention to the challenges facing India's telecom industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)