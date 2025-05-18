Tragedy Strikes: Drowning Incidents Claim Five Lives in Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic turn of events, five people, among them four young children, drowned in separate incidents in the Uttar Pradesh districts of Gonda and Shamli on Sunday, as confirmed by the local police.

In Gonda's Ahet village, three children, Nigam alias Raja Babu (9), Rajan (10), and Ram (10), perished while bathing in a pond, according to Additional SP Radheyshyam Rai.

Meanwhile, in Shamli's Lilon village, Anuj (18) and his friend Vishal (16) drowned in a canal. The bodies were retrieved with the assistance of locals, stated SHO Virender Kasana. In response, Sub-divisional Magistrate Bharat Bhargava announced a financial aid of Rs 4 lakh for each victim's family.

