Tragedy Strikes: Drowning Incidents Claim Five Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Five individuals, including four children, tragically drowned in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda and Shamli districts. Authorities have promised financial aid to the victims' families. Local police recovered the bodies with community support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 18-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, five people, among them four young children, drowned in separate incidents in the Uttar Pradesh districts of Gonda and Shamli on Sunday, as confirmed by the local police.

In Gonda's Ahet village, three children, Nigam alias Raja Babu (9), Rajan (10), and Ram (10), perished while bathing in a pond, according to Additional SP Radheyshyam Rai.

Meanwhile, in Shamli's Lilon village, Anuj (18) and his friend Vishal (16) drowned in a canal. The bodies were retrieved with the assistance of locals, stated SHO Virender Kasana. In response, Sub-divisional Magistrate Bharat Bhargava announced a financial aid of Rs 4 lakh for each victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

