Russia Declares Amnesty International 'Undesirable': A New Chapter in Crackdown

Russia has taken a significant step by declaring Amnesty International, a global human rights advocate, as an 'undesirable organisation'. This designation, rooted in a 2015 law, effectively criminalizes any affiliation with the group within Russian borders.

Announced by the Russian Prosecutor General's office, this decision highlights the ongoing suppression of dissent, which has markedly intensified since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Amnesty, synonymous with documenting global human rights abuses, has been vocal in its criticism of Russia, particularly regarding accusations of war crimes in Ukraine and the suppression of Kremlin critics.

With 223 entities now listed as 'undesirable', Russia's action against Amnesty International underscores the growing strain on freedom of speech and activism within the country. While Amnesty has yet to respond, the Russian government accuses the group of promoting 'Russophobic projects' aimed at politically and economically isolating the nation.

