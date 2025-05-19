The High Stakes of Protocol: Power and Position in India's Governance

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has stressed the necessity of strict protocol adherence, aligning with Chief Justice of India BR Gavai's recent sentiments. The two influential figures spotlighted this issue amid a controversy surrounding Gavai's first visit to Maharashtra in his current role.

During Gavai's visit for a felicitation by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa, he noted the absence of prominent officials such as the state's chief secretary, the director general of police, and the Mumbai Police commissioner. This incident underscored the importance of maintaining protocol for roles of his stature, a point Dhankhar reiterated during a Delhi event.

In a public address, Dhankhar expressed his own struggles with protocol observance and emphasized how it signals respect for the positions held in governance. His remarks particularly highlighted the need for bureaucrats to reflect on this fundamental aspect of their roles, ensuring protocol is upheld for future incumbents.

(With inputs from agencies.)