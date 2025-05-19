Venezuela Halts Colombia Flights Amid Conspiracy Arrests

In a significant aviation clampdown, Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello ordered the suspension of all flights from Colombia on Monday. This decision followed the arrest of over 38 individuals, including 17 foreigners, suspected of involvement in a conspiracy against Venezuela.

The Venezuelan government frequently accuses its opposition and the United States of plotting attacks against the nation, including aiming at President Nicolas Maduro and critical infrastructure like the power grid. Both the opposition and Washington have consistently denied these accusations.

Cabello disclosed the arrests during a press conference, revealing that those detained were part of a conspiracy involving explosive devices. The measure to halt flights from Colombia took immediate effect and may extend beyond Venezuela's scheduled elections on May 25. The Colombian foreign ministry has yet to comment on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)