Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Two Brothers in Chandauli

In a tragic road accident, two brothers from Bihar lost their lives when an unidentified vehicle collided with their motorcycle late Monday night in Chandauli district.

The victims were traveling to visit a relative near Haluwa village in Saiyadraja when the fatal incident occurred around 11 pm, according to police reports.

A passerby discovered Mithilesh Kumar, 41, and his younger brother critically injured on the road. Although immediate assistance was sought, both succumbed to their injuries—one during transport and the other during treatment.

