Left Menu

Deadly Strike: Russia Hits Ukrainian Military Training Camp

A Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian military shooting range killed six servicemen and wounded at least 10. The incident led to the suspension of the unit's commander and sparked an internal investigation. Russia's defence claimed higher casualties, while Ukraine is probing possible negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:59 IST
Deadly Strike: Russia Hits Ukrainian Military Training Camp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian military shooting range has claimed the lives of six servicemen while injuring at least 10 more, the Ukrainian National Guard reported on Wednesday. This deadly strike on Tuesday at the training camp in the Sumy region has prompted the suspension of the unit's commander, as stated by Ukraine's national authorities.

Russia's defense ministry reported a significantly higher death toll of up to 70, including 20 instructors, during the assault on the northeastern Ukrainian camp near the Russian border. In response, Ukrainian officials have launched an internal investigation and communicated the necessary findings to law enforcement agencies.

The investigation aims to assess the legality of all decisions made by those involved, following the devastating attack. This incident adds to the series of deadly assaults experienced by Ukrainian military institutions amidst Moscow's over three-year-long full-scale invasion, highlighting the ongoing conflict's severity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025