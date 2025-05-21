A Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian military shooting range has claimed the lives of six servicemen while injuring at least 10 more, the Ukrainian National Guard reported on Wednesday. This deadly strike on Tuesday at the training camp in the Sumy region has prompted the suspension of the unit's commander, as stated by Ukraine's national authorities.

Russia's defense ministry reported a significantly higher death toll of up to 70, including 20 instructors, during the assault on the northeastern Ukrainian camp near the Russian border. In response, Ukrainian officials have launched an internal investigation and communicated the necessary findings to law enforcement agencies.

The investigation aims to assess the legality of all decisions made by those involved, following the devastating attack. This incident adds to the series of deadly assaults experienced by Ukrainian military institutions amidst Moscow's over three-year-long full-scale invasion, highlighting the ongoing conflict's severity.

(With inputs from agencies.)