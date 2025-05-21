Left Menu

Former Ukrainian Politician Assassinated Outside Madrid School

Andriy Portnov, a former aide to Ukraine's ex-president Viktor Yanukovich, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Madrid. Portnov, involved in legal controversies and previously sanctioned, was shot near the American School of Madrid. This incident highlights rising tensions linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:25 IST
Former Ukrainian Politician Assassinated Outside Madrid School

In a shocking event on Wednesday, Andriy Portnov, a former Ukrainian politician, was assassinated outside a school in a wealthy suburb of Madrid, as confirmed by Spain's Interior Ministry. Portnov, 51, was known for his previous role as a senior aide to Viktor Yanukovich, an ex-Ukrainian president with pro-Russian ties, who was overthrown during the 2014 uprising.

The police responded swiftly to calls about shots fired outside the American School of Madrid in the Pozuelo de Alarcon area. Authorities report that Portnov was shot multiple times, with the assailants fleeing to a nearby forested region. Upon arrival, emergency services declared him dead at the scene, found lying near a luxury car.

Portnov's past was clouded by allegations of treason and embezzlement in Ukraine, leading to a period of asylum in Russia following the 2014 political upheaval. Though European sanctions were later rescinded, the U.S. included him in a 2021 sanctions list for alleged corruption. His assassination underscores the continuing geopolitical tensions felt across regional expatriate communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025