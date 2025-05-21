Former Ukrainian Politician Assassinated Outside Madrid School

In a shocking event on Wednesday, Andriy Portnov, a former Ukrainian politician, was assassinated outside a school in a wealthy suburb of Madrid, as confirmed by Spain's Interior Ministry. Portnov, 51, was known for his previous role as a senior aide to Viktor Yanukovich, an ex-Ukrainian president with pro-Russian ties, who was overthrown during the 2014 uprising.

The police responded swiftly to calls about shots fired outside the American School of Madrid in the Pozuelo de Alarcon area. Authorities report that Portnov was shot multiple times, with the assailants fleeing to a nearby forested region. Upon arrival, emergency services declared him dead at the scene, found lying near a luxury car.

Portnov's past was clouded by allegations of treason and embezzlement in Ukraine, leading to a period of asylum in Russia following the 2014 political upheaval. Though European sanctions were later rescinded, the U.S. included him in a 2021 sanctions list for alleged corruption. His assassination underscores the continuing geopolitical tensions felt across regional expatriate communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)