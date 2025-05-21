Cyber Threat Alert: Russian Campaign Targets Western Logistics and Technology

A joint advisory was issued on Wednesday by Britain and its allies, including the United States, alerting to a Russian state-sponsored cyber campaign. This operation is targeting entities involved in providing logistical support to Ukraine and Western technology companies.

The advisory highlights that the campaign has also affected sectors like defense, IT services, maritime, airports, ports, and air traffic management systems across multiple NATO member countries. Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Director of Operations, Paul Chichester, emphasised the serious risk posed to these organizations.

The advisory, released in collaboration with France, Germany, and other nations, warns of the heightened threat and urges immediate protection measures. Organizations are encouraged to review the threat and mitigation strategies provided in the advisory to safeguard their networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)