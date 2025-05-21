Turkish Aviation Firms at Legal Crossroads in India Over Security Clearances

In a significant development in aviation operations, Turkish firms Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd have approached the Delhi High Court. This follows the revocation of their security clearances by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS), a move contested as a violation of due process.

Represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, the companies cited procedural lapses, arguing that the BCAS failed to provide prior notice or an opportunity for a hearing, thus breaching principles enshrined in the Aircraft Security Rules. These rules require transparency and a statutory hearing before cancelling security clearances, Rohatgi emphasized.

The companies, which have provided ground handling services for 17 years in India, claim that their security clearance was suddenly revoked in May without adequate rationale. The Centre maintains that national security considerations motivated the decision, yet the firms argue their track record over the years substantiates their reliability and compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)