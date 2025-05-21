Left Menu

Turkish Aviation Firms at Legal Crossroads in India Over Security Clearances

Turkish firms managing airport services in India, Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd, challenged the revocation of their security clearance by the BCAS, arguing it breached principles of natural justice. The action follows Turkey's political stance, despite Celebi's long service record in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:42 IST
  • India

In a significant development in aviation operations, Turkish firms Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd have approached the Delhi High Court. This follows the revocation of their security clearances by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS), a move contested as a violation of due process.

Represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, the companies cited procedural lapses, arguing that the BCAS failed to provide prior notice or an opportunity for a hearing, thus breaching principles enshrined in the Aircraft Security Rules. These rules require transparency and a statutory hearing before cancelling security clearances, Rohatgi emphasized.

The companies, which have provided ground handling services for 17 years in India, claim that their security clearance was suddenly revoked in May without adequate rationale. The Centre maintains that national security considerations motivated the decision, yet the firms argue their track record over the years substantiates their reliability and compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

