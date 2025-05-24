Left Menu

Dramatic Clash in Jharkhand: Maoist Leaders Neutralized

In Jharkhand, two Maoists, including JJMP's Pappu Lohra, were killed during a security forces operation in Latehar. Another Maoist and a policeman were injured. The joint operation, seen as a significant success, saw the recovery of an INSAS rifle and resulted in the arrest of an injured associate.

Two Maoists, including Pappu Lohra, the leader of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), were killed in an armed confrontation with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The encounter, occurring early Saturday, also left one Maoist and Awadh Singh, a police officer, injured.

Authorities reported that the bodies of Lohra and another Maoist, Prabhat Ganjhu, were recovered by the security team. This operation, conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police, took place in the Ichabar forest area, coordinated by Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav.

Lohra was notorious for being involved in multiple criminal cases, including murder and extortion. The operation was a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, with officials urging remaining Maoists to take advantage of the state's surrender policy.

