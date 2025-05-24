Delhi Police Busts International Drug Syndicate: Major Kingpin Arrested

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an international drug trafficking syndicate and arrested five individuals, including its alleged kingpin. A significant haul of drugs, valued at Rs 5 crore in the international market, was seized during two separate operations, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The contraband, smuggled from Nepal and various northeastern states of India, was intercepted by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The suspects, identified as Jasmer Singh, Raj Kumar, Kala, Mohan Lal, and Sanjay Rawat, were reportedly involved in smuggling opium and charas under the guise of tourism and textile trade, among other methods.

Their arrest marks a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating within and across borders. Legal proceedings under the NDPS Act are underway, and efforts continue to track down other members involved in the syndicate.