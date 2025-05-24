Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts International Drug Syndicate: Major Kingpin Arrested

Delhi Police dismantled an international drug trafficking ring, arresting five individuals, including the alleged kingpin, and seizing drugs worth Rs 5 crore. The syndicate smuggled drugs from Nepal and Indian northeastern states. Multiple illegal substances were recovered, and further investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:12 IST
Delhi Police Busts International Drug Syndicate: Major Kingpin Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an international drug trafficking syndicate and arrested five individuals, including its alleged kingpin. A significant haul of drugs, valued at Rs 5 crore in the international market, was seized during two separate operations, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The contraband, smuggled from Nepal and various northeastern states of India, was intercepted by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The suspects, identified as Jasmer Singh, Raj Kumar, Kala, Mohan Lal, and Sanjay Rawat, were reportedly involved in smuggling opium and charas under the guise of tourism and textile trade, among other methods.

Their arrest marks a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating within and across borders. Legal proceedings under the NDPS Act are underway, and efforts continue to track down other members involved in the syndicate.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025