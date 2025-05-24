Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties with Russia Amid Rising Tensions

An Indian parliamentary delegation concluded its visit to Russia, strengthening ties by discussing counter-terrorism measures and India's stance on state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan. Led by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the delegation emphasized the need for international awareness and cooperation, amid escalating tensions and recent clashes between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:17 IST
An Indian parliamentary delegation has wrapped up its visit to Moscow, engaging in extensive talks on counter-terrorism and updating Russia on Operation Sindoor. The delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, aimed to raise international awareness about Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism, particularly in the wake of the lethal Pahalgam attack.

In a press meeting, the delegation hailed Russia as a steadfast ally, expressing hopes for support during these troubled times. Kanimozhi emphasized that India would not engage in peace talks with Pakistan as long as terror attacks persist, and noted Russia's pledge to collaborate on counter-terrorism issues.

Besides diplomatic discussions with Russian officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and former Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov, the delegation also visited a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Moscow. As part of a broader outreach effort, the delegation is set to visit Greece, Latvia, and Spain next, following heightened India-Pakistan tensions.

