Russian Forces Seize Romanivka in Eastern Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry announced that its troops have captured the village of Romanivka, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. As of now, Reuters has not independently verified this battlefield report, reflecting ongoing tensions in the region.

Updated: 25-05-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:09 IST
  Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry declared on Sunday that its military forces have successfully taken control of Romanivka, a village situated in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The announcement was part of an official statement, yet it remains unverified by external sources such as Reuters.

The capture underscores the continuing military activities and geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine in the contested Donetsk area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

