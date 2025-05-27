Left Menu

Sri Lankan Government Revokes Controversial Land Settlement Gazette in Northern Province

The Sri Lankan government withdrew a contentious gazette concerning land settlements in the Tamil-majority Northern Province, following opposition from Tamil political parties who viewed it as a land acquisition attempt. The controversial move would have impacted lands historically held during the LTTE conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:10 IST
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government has rescinded a controversial gazette on land settlements in the Northern Province following backlash from minority Tamil parties. The original gazette, issued in March, was seen as an attempt to seize lands belonging to Tamil communities.

Political leaders from the Tamil National Alliance, a key Tamil party, expressed gratitude for the government's decision. They had earlier lobbied President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to withdraw the notification, arguing that it targeted settlers incapable of proving land ownership.

A potential source of civil unrest, minority groups demanded the return of lands appropriated for military purposes during the prolonged conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which ended in 2009. Although the government has returned some lands since 2015, areas near critical military sites remain under state control.

