Sri Lankan Government Revokes Controversial Land Settlement Gazette in Northern Province

The Sri Lankan government has rescinded a controversial gazette on land settlements in the Northern Province following backlash from minority Tamil parties. The original gazette, issued in March, was seen as an attempt to seize lands belonging to Tamil communities.

Political leaders from the Tamil National Alliance, a key Tamil party, expressed gratitude for the government's decision. They had earlier lobbied President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to withdraw the notification, arguing that it targeted settlers incapable of proving land ownership.

A potential source of civil unrest, minority groups demanded the return of lands appropriated for military purposes during the prolonged conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which ended in 2009. Although the government has returned some lands since 2015, areas near critical military sites remain under state control.